On Tuesday (Feb 6), the project returned to the initial phase of processing in Congress after an impasse between deputies

Argentina's presidential spokesman, Manuel Ardoni, said on Tuesday (6 January 2024) that the country will insist on the approval of the “Bus Law”. The project returned to the initial phase of processing in Congress after an impasse between deputies. The information is from La Nation.

Ardoni stated that the position of President Javier Milei's government is to insist until Argentine politicians understand that they need to discuss the law. “[a lei] It will be discussed again because it is what the people asked for, the people need”he stated.



The spokesperson also said that the government would not allow that “Bus Law” were “scrapped” It is “destroyed article by article”. He continued saying that President Milei will “make the popular vote count” to validate the project.

“If there is anyone who is clear about the north, it is President Milei. Here it doesn't matter what the governors do, what they do in Congress. We will get out of this decline with all the tools that the National Constitution gives us”said Ardoni.

UNDERSTAND

After 3 days of voting and with significant cuts, the Chamber of Deputies approved on Friday (Feb 2) the basic text of the economic plan proposed by Milei's government. The score was 144 to 109. 129 were needed.

After that, the House would vote separately on each of the 382 highlights before sending the text to the Senate. However, Representative Oscar Zago, from La Libertad Avanza, asked that the package return to the initial processing phase.

In short, this means that the project must go through the entire process again, since the general approval, as well as the approved articles and the previously established order, have been invalidated.

BUS AND “OMNIBUS”

The name of the “Bus Law” comes from the Latin expression “omnibus”. Means “for all” or “for all purposes”.