The Argentine government will remove the fiscal chapter from the Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines law, better known as the “Omnibus law”, President Javier Milei's main project, to speed up its processing. The announcement was made this Friday (26) by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, at the government headquarters.

He highlighted that, in the “dialogue” held with other political blocs, the government found “a clear consensus” on a good part of the more than 500 articles in the revised text and that, therefore, it prefers to continue moving towards its approval in the Chamber of Deputies. “This does not mean, in any way, that we are going to abandon our commitment to achieving fiscal balance, our objective of achieving a zero deficit,” said the head of the Treasury.

The fiscal package consists of five measures: a tax moratorium, a tax moratorium, an advance on personal property tax, an increase in export duties and a change in the pension update formula. The government needed this increase in revenue to achieve fiscal balance of a deficit of 6.1% of GDP in 2023, which for the Argentine government would be the reason for the country's high inflation, of 211.4% annually in 2023, and the lack of financing and investment.

The government took this decision after receiving several warnings from governors of producing provinces, industry and opposition legislators, who rejected tax increases and pension reductions. Although the ruling party obtained a majority opinion in the committees of deputies, there was no guarantee of the bill's approval, as the Milei government has a minority position in both chambers.