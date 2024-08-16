Argentina sided with both Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and dictator Nicolás Maduro and rejected a proposal by the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to hold new Venezuelan presidential elections.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, the position was expressed by President Javier Milei’s spokesman, Manuel Adorni, at a press conference this Friday (16) at the Casa Rosada.

“We have considered who won the elections and we have a clear position. We do not see any reason for there to be elections again in Venezuela,” Adorni said, recalling Argentina’s position of recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of the election held in Venezuela on July 28.

In an interview with a Curitiba radio station on Thursday (15), Lula had suggested the creation of a coalition government in Venezuela and that dictator Nicolás Maduro call new elections. Petro defended the same measures in a post on X.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado then criticized the idea in an online interview. “Proposing to ignore what happened on July 28 is an insult to the Venezuelan people. The elections have already happened,” she said.

Maduro also rejected the proposal. “Venezuela is an independent country, with a Constitution, it has institutions, and conflicts of any nature are resolved between Venezuelans, with their institutions, with their law,” he said, rejecting external suggestions.

The day after the election, which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says was won by Maduro, the opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the voting records, which prove González’s victory.

The CNE has not yet released its minutes, which it claims would prove Maduro’s victory. Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by Chavismo, will review the result.