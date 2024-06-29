Argentine law sets imputation for those over 16; the measure aims to “end impunity” spread by “populist governments”

The government of President Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing) announced this Friday (June 28, 2024) a bill that reduces the age of criminal responsibility to 13 years in Argentina. Currently, the age of criminal responsibility is 16 years.

The proposal was announced by the Minister of Security, Patrícia Bullrich, together with the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo. She said the measure aims to “end impunity” spread across “populist governments”.

“It is important that young people have opportunities, but the main opportunity is to live in a community with less delinquency. With fewer young people committing crimes. But those who commit them, know that if they do so, they will pay”, said Bullrich in a video published on X (formerly Twitter).

ADULT CRIME, ADULT PENALTY pic.twitter.com/02uHiOXkLi — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) June 28, 2024

The text was sent to Congress. According to the newspaper La Nation. If approved, the text could result in sentences of up to 20 years. The young people will be sent to special institutions or separate sections of the penitentiary system.

“It is unquestionable that the 13-year-old from 1980 [data da elaboração da legislação atual] It’s not today’s. The world changed. Customs, technology, means of communication, etc. Today, minors have evolved and modified their mental capacity. No one can say that they cannot fully understand the criminality of their actions.”said Cuneo.

According to the Argentine newspaper, the proposal imposes educational sanctions, such as “advice and guidance; assistance to educational programs, citizenship training, professional training; medical and psychological treatment; look for and, as far as possible, have a job; appear in court and prohibition of consumption of alcoholic beverages and narcotics”.

In case of convictions more “bland”, from 3 to 6 years, for crimes that do not include homicide, serious physical or mental violence, serious injuries in culpable crimes and without the presence of a prior record, the sentence may be converted into a warning, protective measures, use of an electronic ankle monitor and service community.