According to a statement from Milei’s administration, the previous system was used for “spurious activities such as internal espionage, influence peddling and political persecution” | Photo: EFE/Matías Martin Campaya

President Javier Milei’s government announced on Monday night (15) the dissolution of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and the restructuring of Argentina’s National Intelligence System (SIN).

According to a statement released by the presidency, the management of intelligence in the Argentine federal government will be the responsibility of the State Intelligence Secretariat (Side), which will be recreated after being replaced by the AFI by then Peronist president Cristina Kirchner in 2015.

Side will report directly to the president and will have operational control over four new agencies that will be created: Argentine Intelligence Service (SIA), National Security Agency (ASN), Federal Cybersecurity Agency (AFC) and Internal Affairs Division (DAI).

According to the Milei government statement, this restructuring was defined “based on the results obtained within the scope of the intervention in the agency that took place on December 12, 2023”.

“The role of the intelligence agency has been completely distorted for decades; far from putting its resources at the service of protecting the Argentine people, the organization has been used for spurious activities such as internal espionage, influence peddling and political and ideological persecution,” the presidency alleged in the report.

“Without effective monitoring, the result of interventions that lasted years, the proliferation of these behaviors constituted a debt to the democratic and republican system that we are now beginning to pay off,” the note added.