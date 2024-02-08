The official project to repeal the abortion law presented this week by a group of deputies from La Libertad Avanza “it is not promoted” by the president of Argentina, Javier Mileihis spokesperson said this Thursday.

“(This project) is not part of the president's agenda. It has not been a decision of the president. It is not promoted in any way by the Executive Branch“emphasized the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, in his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Executive).

The bill that entered the lower house last Monday calls for the repeal of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law (IVE), approved on December 30, 2020 and promulgated on January 14, 2021, and which abortion is a criminal offense for both the woman and those who participate in the intervention.

The text does not present an defense in cases of rape, although it leaves it to the judge's discretion to provide for the exception of the sentence for the woman “in consideration of the reasons that prompted her to commit the crime, her subsequent attitude, and the nature of the act.” “.

The woman would be sentenced to one to three years in prison.. Meanwhile, there would be penalties of 3 to 10 years for those who cause a woman's abortion without her consent – which could reach 15 in the event of the mother's death. And in the event that there is consent, the penalties would be 1 to 4 years, which could increase to 6 if the woman dies.

Javier Milei, president of Argentina

The presidential spokesperson said this Thursday that “it is a strictly legislative discussion” and that the Executive is “working and focused” on “other much more urgent and relevant issues.”

In fact, the project was introduced the day before the Executive suffered a setback in the Deputies to approve its 'omnibus law' project, with which Milei planned to lay the foundations, deregulating and reducing the weight of the State, of its government program. .

The repeal of the abortion law – which allows voluntary termination of pregnancy up to the 14th week of gestation in a safe, legal and free manner; and beyond that period, when the woman's life is in danger or in the case of rape – is part of the government program of the party led by Milei, but during the campaign she had already said that it was not a short-term initiative.

In fact, the bill is headed by the motto that the Milei Executive recently published in the Official Gazette: the declaration of 2024 as 'Year of the defense of life, liberty and property'.

And during her speech at the World Economic Forum, held in January in Davos (Switzerland), Milei attacked the agendas of feminism and the environment that, she said, socialism has managed to sneak into international organizations and warned against “the bloody agenda of abortion”.

“The first of these new battles was the ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman. Libertarianism already establishes equality between the sexes,” said the liberal economist in his speech, who concluded that “the only thing that this agenda became of radical feminism is greater intervention by the State to hinder the economic process”.

EFE