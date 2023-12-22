The government of Argentina denounced social organizations for the alleged practice of extortion and fraud against the State in the management of state assistance plans and demands that 14 associations pay 60 million pesos (R$365 thousand) for the costs of last Wednesday's security operation (20), day of the first mobilization against Javier Milei's Executive.

“We filed a complaint with the Federal Court for the crimes of extortion and fraud against the State in the management of social plans”, declared this Friday the spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Manuel Adorni, in his morning press conference at Casa Rosada (seat of government ).

According to Adorni, authorities identified and denounced 32 people belonging to different social organizations who called for the march against the government's economic shock plan.

The complaint was filed after the government made a telephone line available a few days ago to process reports of threats from social leaders against beneficiaries of welfare plans, who would have been forced to participate in the protest under the threat of not receiving help if they did not do so.

The line received 15,900 calls, of which 1,100 “fit this type” of crime, according to authorities.

In addition, social organizations will be charged for the costs of the security operation implemented to control Wednesday's protest, during which around 3,000 people marched through the center of the Argentine capital to express their rejection of adjustment policies and spending cuts. of the Milei government.

According to a report from the Ministry of Security, 14 social organizations will be asked to pay 60 million pesos for the implanted device. The amount to be charged corresponds to fuel consumption and the “average man-hours” used in the operation, in which members of the Federal Police and Gendarmerie participated.

“This will be the invoice that we will pass on to social organizations. We are going to summon them to take charge of this expense that does not correspond to the citizens”, declared Adorni.

Asked about the possible call for a general strike by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT, a Peronist union), the presidential spokesperson highlighted that for the government it is not a “certain fact” that there could be a general strike by the main unions in the country.

As he stated, the Executive maintains “permanently open channels of dialogue”.

After learning last Wednesday night of the Urgent Necessity Decree (DNU) with which Milei intends to lay the foundations for the reconstruction of Argentina through economic deregulation and the reversal of the fiscal deficit, the voices of rejection of the plan became louder. intensified, as labor confederations consider that the Executive's measures cut social and labor rights.

The Peronist CGT, which has so far remained outside the mobilizations, has called for a march for Wednesday, December 27, in which it will demand the repeal of the decree, which was published in the Official Gazette, but without a date of entry into force.