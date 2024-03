The spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Manuel Adorni | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

“There is a fairly widespread consensus in society not to continue paying for issues that do not correspond to the Argentina we live in and the size of the state in which people voted at the polls.”

This is how the spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Manuel Adorni, confirmed this Wednesday (27) that the government led by Javier Milei decided not to renew the contracts of 15,000 public employees that expire on March 31st.

Adorni stated, however, that the government will renew the remaining contracts for another six months, after which a new audit will be carried out to decide on a possible extension or termination of those that remain.

On Tuesday (26), during his participation in an economic forum, Milei had said that 70 thousand public employee contracts would be terminated, but Adorni assured this Wednesday that, at this moment, only 15 thousand will not be extended.

“The universe of contracts analyzed is something over 70 thousand. However, of the universe analyzed, there are 15 thousand that will be discharged on March 31st. For the rest, we will renew them for six months and continue to advance in the analysis of each one”, detailed the spokesperson, according to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

Adorni emphasized that the reduction should not include employees who are part of the health system that serves veterans of the Falklands War, nor those who work in state-owned companies.

The spokesperson assured that the government is carrying out a “very careful” audit process to avoid errors and unfair dismissals.

The Milei government, by taking the decision to terminate contracts, seeks to clean up the public machine and ensure that citizens do not pay for “undue salaries”, stated Adorni.