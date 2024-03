The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The National Cinema Institute of Argentina (INCAA), a public body that in theory serves to promote film production in the country, will suffer a sharp cut in its budget under President Javier Milei's government.

According to a document that EFE had access to this Monday (11), the president of INCAA, Carlos Pirovano, suspended “all economic expenses linked to institutional support and contributions”.

The institute decided not to renew current employment contracts until March 31st.

Furthermore, the INCAA presidency agreed to suspend the provinces' economic support for the film industry.

The INCAA administration also decided to suspend the payment of overtime to the agency's employees, as well as the suspension of employee travel.

INCAA also ordered the termination of telephone contracts for the entity's employees, expenses related to employee representation and additional security services at its properties.

The Argentine film sector has wide recognition inside and outside the country.

During the last election campaign and in his first months as president, Milei expressed on several occasions proposals to cut spending on INCAA and other public cultural organizations.

The cut in funding was part of the project for the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, better known as the “Omnibus Law” (from the Latin, “for all”), rejected in February by the country's deputies.

Within the Argentine film industry, the government's proposed deregulation led to numerous protests under the slogan: “United Argentine Cinema”.