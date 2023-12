President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/ Luciano González

The government of Argentina, led by President Javier Milei, criticized this Friday the decision of the country's largest trade union federation, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), to call a general strike and a demonstration for January 24th, a day before the vote in Parliament on the reform package that aims to deregulate the economy and declare a public emergency by the end of 2025.

Government spokesman Manuel Adorni said at a press conference that the country's economic situation is “critical” and that the reforms proposed by the Executive “are necessary to modernize labor laws and give more freedom to citizens.”

Adorni also questioned the fact that the CGT, which is linked to Peronism, did not carry out any strikes during the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), when, according to him, workers had poor wages and a large part were working informally.

“There is no precedent for a general strike being called so quickly since the inauguration of a new government, when the legacy this government has received is absolutely brutal,” the spokesperson emphasized.

The CGT, which had already mobilized on Wednesday (27) to protest against the Necessity and Urgency Decree (DNU) signed last week by Milei, claims that the government's measures are “unconstitutional” and that they “attack workers' rights and deepen the social crisis”.

The union center has the support of other sectors of the Peronist opposition, such as the governor of the province of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, from Cristina Kirchner's party, who asked the Argentine Supreme Court of Justice to declare Milei's decree as “unconstitutional ” and ordered the “total suspension” of its effects. (With EFE Agency)