The government of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, refuted this Wednesday (28) a statement by Pope Francis, who stated that the State has a “more important role than ever” in guaranteeing social justice.

In a message sent to Argentine judges, Francisco stated that “social rights are not free”.

“The wealth to support them is available, but it requires appropriate, rational and equitable political decisions. The State, today more important than ever, is called to play this central role of redistribution and social justice,” said the pope.

In response, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni stated that “the blessed current State took everything and gave nothing” to many Argentines.

“In some [frases do papa] We don't agree and it's a good thing that's the case. In any case, the pope is a spiritual leader and we govern Argentina, with problems on all sides,” Adorni said at a press conference, according to Clarín newspaper.

The spokesperson recalled Milei's position of questioning “the logic of taking from one to give to others at the discretion of the employee [eleito] of the moment” and that this concept generated “in Argentina and the rest of the world” a reality in which “50% [da população] is poor”.

“This means that the blessed current State took everything from many millions of Argentines and gave them absolutely nothing,” said Adorni.

“The president understands that they may be very beautiful phrases or words to the ear, but they did nothing else. Of course, 20 years of talking about social justice, and the truth is that people don't want that, they demonstrated it at the polls”, said the spokesperson, in reference to Milei's victory in the 2023 presidential election over Peronist Sergio Massa.

In the past, Milei harshly criticized Francisco, whom he called an “imbecile” and “representative of the evil one on Earth”. She later apologized and this month visited him in the Vatican.