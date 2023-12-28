The 41 Argentine public companies that appear in the macroproject of law sent on Wednesday by the Government of Javier Milei to the National Congress will not necessarily be privatizedas clarified this Thursday by the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni.

“Just because companies are subject to privatization does not mean that they will be privatized.”. There are companies that must be cleaned up, but they would be impossible to privatize,” the spokesperson said at a press conference held at the Casa Rosada.

Among the public corporations that appear in the first annex of the bill are companies from various sectors, sizes, income and commercial sector.

Some, such as the Banco de la Nación Argentina and Aerolíneas Argentinas are entirely property of the State.

In the case of the flag airline of the South American country, President Milei and some of his representatives They have expressed interest in handing over ownership to employees.



The case of the oil company YPF, one of the main companies in the country, is very different., which has the status of a public limited company and in which the Argentine State and the hydrocarbon-producing provinces own 51% of the shares. The remaining 49% is listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

YPF was acquired in 2013 by the State during the Government of Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) in a controversial operation that ended in the US courts, where Argentina was sentenced to pay 16,000 million dollars.

Milei recently anticipated in a television interview that this amount will be paid through an annual tax that will be called 'Kicillof rate'in reference to Axel Kicillof, Minister of Economy during the expropriation of YPF, current governor of the province of Buenos Aires and one of the most visible faces of opposition Peronism.

Asked about the concerns of public employees of companies that could be privatized, Adorni asked workers to “be calm.”

“If (the company's activity) is essential, I don't see why (the employees) should lose their jobs,” the spokesperson said in this regard.

