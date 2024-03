According to the Casa Rosada spokesperson, the decision came from the general secretary of the presidency, Karina Milei, sister of the president | Photo: EFE/Luciano Gonzalez

Javier Milei's government announced this Friday (8), International Women's Day, that it will change the name of the Women's Hall of the Casa Rosada (seat of the Argentine presidency) to the Hall of Heroes.

Spokesman Manuel Adorni said at a press conference that the decision came from the secretary general of the presidency, Karina Milei, the president's sister.

The hall did not have a specific name and was used for meetings until March 2009, when then president Cristina Kirchner named it Women's Hall, since then used for events and announcements. Adorni stated that the space “had been in a state of abandonment” for ten years.

The spokesperson claimed at the press conference that the name did not “add value to women” and that “the fact that there is a Women's Salon may even be discriminatory towards men”.

In the face of possible criticism, Adorni argued that the Milei administration has higher female participation than the last Peronist governments.

“[O gabinete de] Néstor Kirchner had 20% women, Cristina, 25%, Alberto Fernández, 18%, we have 45%”, said the spokesperson. “These women are in important ministries, such as Security, Human Capital and Foreign Affairs.”