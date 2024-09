Homeless person in Buenos Aires: 52.9% of Argentina’s population was in poverty and 18.1% were destitute at the end of the first semester | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina released this Thursday (26) the poverty and indigence (extreme poverty) rates in the country in the first half of 2024, a result to which Javier Milei’s government had already agreed. anticipated and attributed to Peronism.

Data from Indec’s Permanent Household Survey showed that 52.9% of Argentina’s population was in poverty at the end of June and 18.1% in destitution. The poverty level is the highest in Argentina since 2004.

At the end of the second half of 2023, when Milei replaced Peronist Alberto Fernández as president (the libertarian took office on December 10), poverty was at 41.7% and indigence at 11.9%.

Since then, the libertarian president’s administration has been promoting rigorous fiscal adjustment and warning that some indicators would worsen before there was any improvement.

In the morning, at his daily press conference at Casa Rosada, the spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Manuel Adorni, had already announced that the numbers – released in the afternoon – would be bad.

“It is a number that will once again reflect the harsh reality that Argentina is going through and is a consequence of populism,” he said, according to information from the Clarín newspaper.

“The government inherited a disastrous situation, the worst inheritance a government has received in the democratic era [argentina]perhaps one of the worst that a government has received in history”, said the spokesperson.