The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of President Javier Milei appealed this Friday (12) to the country's Supreme Court of Justice against the decision of the Labor Court that suspended the application of the labor reform present in the Necessity and Urgency Decree (DNU), promulgated by the government with the objective of deregulating the economy.

According to information from the newspaper Clarin, the government's appeal was presented by the Treasury's attorney general, Rodolfo Barra. He argued that the precautionary measure granted by the Court “violated the State's right to defense” and that the reasons of “urgency and necessity” that motivated the DNU are “political issues not subject to judicial judgment”.

Barra also requested that the more than 50 actions filed in different instances against the decree be unified in just one federal court.

The DNU signed by Milei in December generated several actions by unions, social organizations and provincial governments. They questioned the “constitutionality” of the decree and its “effects” on workers’ rights.

The Labor Court was the first to grant a precautionary measure to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Argentine Workers' Central (CTA), both linked to Peronism, which requested the suspension of the labor reform present in the DNU. The reform would modify union contributions, collective bargaining, sick leave and dismissal compensation.

The government hopes that the country's Supreme Court of Justice will annul the Labor Court's decision and that Congress will ratify the DNU, which is already being debated in parliamentary committees.