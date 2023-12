The former president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, annulled this Wednesday (13) a decree that former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) had signed days before leaving power, granting himself and his family members lifetime protection paid for by the State, including outside the country.

The decision to annul the Peronist decree was announced by the new Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, who criticized the “privileges of the political class” and defended an “austere Argentina”, with no more “useless expenses and privileges for the few, for which we all we pay.”

“The privileges of the political class are over! Shortly before the end of his term, Alberto Fernández issued a decree granting him and his family members lifetime custody, even outside the country,” Bullrich said in announcing the decision to annul Fernández's decree.

Fernández, who said he would move to Spain after leaving the presidency, had changed on Friday (8) the protection service intended for the acting president, the vice-president and former presidents, concentrating it in the Military House of the Argentine Presidency. According to the former government, the decree did not imply a different protection service than what already existed, but only a “change of operational orbit”.

Milei's new decree determines that members of the Argentine Federal Police assigned to the Presidential Protection Division will act under the operational control of the Military House, and that the Ministry of Security will define the conditions of protection and custody outside Argentine territory, according to objective criteria. (With EFE Agency)