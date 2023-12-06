Argentina’s elected president, Javier Milei, chose an ally of his future Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, to head the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). In a statement, the libertarian’s office pointed out that Santiago Bausilli will lead the institution that was harshly criticized by Milei in recent months, who even promised to close it. The nomination to the BCRA must be approved by the Senate.

Milei met this Wednesday, 6th, with Caputo and Bausilli as well as other names of theirs to discuss reforms and outline goals for the future government, according to the statement.



#Milei #government #announces #Santiago #Bausilli #president #Argentine