The closure of the National Institute of Family, Peasant and Indigenous Agriculture and the national council for the area is added to the closure of Inadi and the public agency Telam | Photo: EFE/Luciano González

The government of Javier Milei, which is completing one hundred days, announced this Tuesday (19) the closure of two more state bodies in Argentina: the National Institute of Family, Peasant and Indigenous Agriculture (INAFCI) and the National Council of Family Agriculture .

In his traditional daily press conference, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that the two bodies will be transformed into one department with 64 employees. According to information from Clarín, 900 positions will be cut, which the spokesperson described as “non-work”, “which will mean savings of 9 billion pesos [R$ 53 milhões]”.

“After a review of calamitous and deeply devastating data, [constatou-se que] these institutes had a total of 964 employees,” said Adorni, who described the expenses for both as a “festival” of public spending.

“In addition to the 964 employees, they had 160 delegations, two headquarters, one in three employees were delegates, they had 204 vehicles and 85% of the budget was dedicated to paying salaries,” said the spokesperson.

INAFCI was created in November 2022 by the government of Alberto Fernández, with the aim of planning and promoting the work of family and indigenous producers and artisanal fishing, and the national council is a deliberative body on policies aimed at this public.

Previously, the Milei government had announced the closure of two other public bodies: the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi) and the state news agency Telam, in addition to transforming the Ministry of Women into an undersecretary.