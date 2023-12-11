The Argentine government will review all public administration hirings and the situation of state workers, requiring the full attendance of public employees, announced this Monday (11) the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni.

The announcement was made after Argentine President Javier Milei brought together members of his cabinet, Vice President Victoria Villarruel and other authorities.

“Not only was there talk of making a general inventory, but also an inventory of the situation of all administration personnel. We will review each and every one of the contracts, as irregular admissions were found in each of the contracts in force in the ministries and universities,” said Adorni, in his second meeting of the day with the press.

Furthermore, Adorni previewed some of the measures that the new Argentine Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, will announce tomorrow in his first package of measures as a member of Milei's cabinet.

“It will be in line with a strong tax cut, some expansion of social spending and a removal of privileges that President Milei ordered to be carried out urgently,” the spokesperson said.

Adorni stated that the strong economic crisis in which Argentina is plunged has a “historic and recurring” character.

“Every now and then we get into a hyperinflationary crisis and a debt crisis. When you spend more than you have, it leads to emissions [de moeda]which lead to inflation, and that is what we have now”, said the spokesperson for the new Argentine government.

On Sunday (10), in his first speech as president, Milei reaffirmed his intentions to carry out a strong economic adjustment in Argentina's public administration.

“There is no money,” declared the president to the applause of his supporters, some of them with stuffed animals and chainsaw-shaped toys, a symbol used by Milei to refer to the cut in public spending.