The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, will travel to the United States to meet with officials from the government of Joe Biden, US president. According to the Clarin, Milei should arrive in the country on Monday (27.Nov.2023). Her itinerary, according to the Argentine newspaper, includes a personal agenda of a religious nature. She must go to Washington, the country’s capital, and New York. He also intends to meet with representatives of the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Sources of La Libertad Advancesthe coalition by which Milei was elected, told the Clarin that he will first go to the Ohel (the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a pilgrimage site) to thank his spiritual guide and then have work meetings in Washington.