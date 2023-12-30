President of Argentina traveled to the city of Mar del Plata to see a presentation by his partner Fátima Florez

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, traveled to the city of Mar del Plata on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) to watch the show “Fátima 100%”, starring his girlfriend Fátima Florez. In the show, the actress and comedian performs imitations of international singers, such as Taylor Swift and Tina Turner, and political figures, such as former vice president Cristina Kirchner and Milei himself.

When the performance ended around midnight at the Roxy theater, Fátima, in a speech to the audience, thanked the libertarian for his presence. Amidst screams and applause, according to information from Argentine newspapers Clarin It is La NationMilei went on stage and greeted Fátima with kisses on the mouth.

Watch (1min25s):

After the gesture of affection, Milei spoke to the public about the economic situation in Argentina. “They left us bombs everywhere. Difficult months are ahead, but they will be worth it.”said the president, ending his speech with “Long live freedom, man”.

In literal translation into Portuguese, it means “Long live freedom, damn it”. However, the word “carajo” does not have the same pejorative connotation as its equivalent in Portuguese.

According to Argentine media outlets, Milei was going to attend the Fátima show on Wednesday (Dec 27), but the plan was postponed due to the demonstration held against the economic measures and the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), a super deregulation package of the economy that came into force on Friday (Dec 29).