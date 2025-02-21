The Argentine President Javier Milei He met this Thursday with his “friend” Elon Musk and gave him a chainsaw during an ultraconservative convention near Washington that brings together the flower and cream on the right to savor the victory of Donald Trump.

“The motorcycle arrived at Doge … !!!” Acronym for the Federal Public Expenditure Cutting Commission headed by Musk, wrote Milei in the social network X. “Long Conference Conference Room (CPAC) to greet the richest man in the world, whom he calls “friend.”

After a hug, he gives him a chainsawsymbol of its drastic cuts policy, which Musk, turned into an advisor close to Trump, soft as a trophy. Together with Milei was Gerardo Werthein, Argentine Chancellor, Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy, and Karina Milei, General Secretary of the Presidency.

Later Musk, dressed in black and with dark glasses like a rock star, exhibited the chainsaw on the stage of the Convention, in the company of Milei.









The richest man in the world aligned himself with Trump’s policies and accused the government of former Democratic president Joe Biden to promote illegal migration and “spend each possible dollar to get as many votes as possible, because all are clients, all are voters ». Actually migrants cannot vote.

Milei arrived in the US capital in the middle of the controversy by the call “Cryptogate”, Unleashed after last week the ultraliberal president promoted a cryptocurrency that in two hours collapsed with multimillionaire losses.

This Thursday will also meet with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an agency with which Argentina is looking for a new agreement, apart from the loan granted in 2018 for 44,000 million dollars that it is reimbursement. On Friday he will pronounce a speech at the Inter -American Development Bank (IDB) and will meet with the President of the World Bank (BM), Ajay Banga.

But the big day will be Saturday, when he will give a speech at the CPACwhich will be closed that day with the intervention of Republican President Donald Trump. The Argentine president commune with Trump’s ideas, for whom he feels great admiration and an encounter between them is not ruled out.

The CPAC was inaugurated this Thursday by the American vice president JD Vance With an interview in which he analyzed the first month of the new Trump administration, marked by a large number of decrees. “I think we have had more decrees than CNN TVSpectors,” he ironized.

Trump acts fast and his supporters seem delighted with their restrictions on immigration and the end of programs aimed at promoting diversity in public administration, among other measures.

In the corridors of the CPAC, in addition to the traditional red caps with the slogan “make the United States again to be great again”, some participants stand out for their outfits, as a man disguised as George Washington, with a wig included, or a Woman with a “ultra magician” t -shirt stamped with the image of Donald Trump as muscular superhero.

The Convention has existed for several decades but in recent years pays tribute to the Republican millionaire.

This edition will have the participation, among others, from the National Security Advisor of the White House Mike Waltz, the Minister of Internal Security Kristi Noem and the president of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

In addition to Milei, it will feature right or ultra -right leaders from all over the world as the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni will speak on Saturday by videoconference.

High positions of European parties such as French Jordan Jordan Bardella or British Nigel Farage will also participate.

And it is that many seek inspiration on the other side of the Atlantic, after the successful return of Donald Trump to power.