The Argentine president, Javier Milei, met on Thursday on the outskirts of Washington with the tycoon Elon Musk on the ban is undertaking in the US

The meeting at the Gaylord Convention Center did not appear on its official agenda: Argentina’s leader is scheduled to intervene on Saturday and the presence of Musk, Donald Trump’s right hand, was included at the last moment for the afternoon of this Thursday.

In a video broadcast by Milei in X, Trump is seen greeting effusive. “Hello, Friend” (Hello, friend), he says in English before giving him a hug.

Later he gives him a chainsaw. “The motor (sic) arrived at Doge … !!! The Chainsaw has arrived at doge … !!! Long live the fuck,” he said on that social network.

Musk is in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), in charge of cutting federal expenses and bureaucracy in the US Executive.

Milei thus inaugurated his agenda in the United States, which today includes a meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

At the beginning of the month, the Argentine president said that the country is very close to closing a new agreement with the IMF, an organization to which Argentina owes about 40,000 million dollars.

This Friday Milei will rule at the headquarters of the Inter -American Development Bank (IDB) a speech entitled “The Argentine Economic Model” and that same day will meet with the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga.

On Saturday, on its last day in the United States, it will intervene in the closure of the CPAC. Although it has not yet been announced officially, the US President Donald Trump is expected to also offer a speech in that day.