The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has held a meeting with the billionaire and advisor to the American presidency, Elon Musk, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC, which Santiago Abascal has also attended) in Washington, where He has given him a chainsaw as a symbol of the cuts that he is applying in the United States.

In a video broadcast by Milei in X, he is seen greeting effusive to Musk. “Hello, Friend” (Hello, friend), he says in English before giving him a hug. Later he gives him a chainsaw. “The chainsaw (sic) arrived at Doge … !!! EFE.

Musk is in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), in charge of cutting federal expenses and bureaucracy in the US Executive. The tycoon presumed the chainsaw in his presentation. “Milei has a gift for me,” he told an audience that he stood up. In addition, he has changed his profile picture in ‘X’ for an image with the chainsaw.

At that time the Argentine president entered with that chainsaw, he gave it to him again and they both shaken hands. According to the Argentine presidency in ‘X’, it is a replica that Milei has in his office.

On Saturday, on its last day in the United States, Milei will intervene in the closing of the CPAC (February 19-22). Although it has not yet been announced officially, the US President Donald Trump is expected to also offer a speech in that day.