The UN General Assembly, one of the most important events that brings together global leaders, began this Tuesday (24) with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, giving the traditional opening speech after the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

His participation, however, was ignored or minimized by much of the international press, including major American newspapers, such as New York Times and Wall Street Journalwho did not mention the PT member’s speech.

The Times, for example, covered the event in real time, but, immediately after the speech by António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, who preceded Lula, the speech by US President Joe Biden was cited.

Already the Washington Post He even wrote a report that quoted an excerpt from Lula’s statements, but in a critical tone to point out the Brazilian government’s failings in relation to the fires that are spreading across the country.

Lula’s speech included a greeting to the Palestinian delegation, which participated in the UN General Assembly for the first time, and harsh criticism of Israel, which did not applaud the PT member’s participation.

On the other hand, one of the global leaders who stood out the most at the event on this first day was Javier Milei, the Argentine leader.

In her first appearance at the UN General Assembly, Milei harshly criticized the United Nations, which she accused of having become a “Leviathan” and having taken a “tragic path” by adopting the 2030 Agenda to “impose an ideological agenda” on its member countries.

The president also criticized the UN for “no longer being capable of solving the world’s biggest problems.”

Her unprecedented participation in the UN General Assembly earned Milei, even before her speech, a spot on the cover of Wall Street Journalone of the leading business newspapers in the US. The publication dedicated its cover photo to the Argentine head of state on Tuesday (24).

The British newspaper Financial Times and the Argentinean Clarion They also dedicated reports mentioning the libertarian’s statements.