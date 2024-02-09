The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, asked for the resignation of two senior officials linked to provincial governors who he considered “traitors”, following the parliamentary failure of the so-called Ómnibus Law, official sources announced this Friday (9).

As published on its official account, the Presidency's Office requested the resignation of the head of the National Social Security Administration (Anses), Osvaldo Giordano, and the Secretary of Mining, Flavia Royon.

Although the text does not explain the reasons for the dismissal, it suggests that it is related to the open confrontation between the president and the governors, in another chapter of the discussion in the Chamber of Deputies on the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, already that, according to the statement, public officials must defend Argentines “from the constant attack of those who seek to maintain their privileges at the expense of the people’s hunger.”

Milei – who made this decision while still in Italy, on the second stage of an international trip that began in Israel – has not yet named his successors.

After the setback caused by the failure to approve the Ómnibus Law in Congress, which was the axis of his reform program to deregulate the economy and minimize the presence of the State in numerous areas, Milei called the deputies who, in his opinion, they made it difficult to approve the articles.

Giordano worked in the government of the province of Córdoba (center) and his wife, Peronist Alejandra Torres, voted against several articles of the law last Tuesday.

Flavia Royon – who held the Mining position under Alberto Fernández and has links with the former Minister of Economy and defeated presidential candidate Sergio Massa – responds to the government of Salta (north).

The unease with the governors and the deputies who report to them could result in the departure of other senior officials, according to the local press.

“The worsening of the economic crisis and the current historical moment require public servants committed to the modernization, simplification and debureaucratization of the State,” said Milei in the statement.

“Those who assume the responsibility of public office must understand the harsh reality that Argentines face and defend them from the constant attack of those who seek to maintain their privileges at the cost of the people's hunger,” he added.