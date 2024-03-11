The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, fired his Secretary of Labor, Omar Yasín, after the controversy experienced this weekend over the salary increase of up to 48% for members of the Executive.

“I fired the Secretary of Labor; at this moment they are notifying him for this error,” said the president during an interview with the LN+ channel (La Nación).

The libertarian was involved in a controversy after a salary increase for members of the Executive was announced this Saturday, in the midst of the socioeconomic crisis that the country is going through and its adjustment policy for the public coffers.

Finally, the Executive annulled the increase in salaries approved by decree 206/2024, signed by the president and his chief of staff, Nicolás Posse, and this Monday the text published in the Official Gazette can be seen.

Milei fired the Secretary of Labor “for this mistake that he should not have made” because, he explained, In January, “the order had been given that the salaries of what would become the hierarchical personnel, the political positions, were not going to be increased.”

However, the exact reason for the termination is unknown, since the decree was signed by Milei and Possea man of his utmost confidence, since the preparation of the text does not depend directly on the Secretary of Labor.

The salary increase, approved by decree 206/2024, dated February 29, had been signed by the president and Posse, by which all senior executive officials were to receive a salary increase for several items that, in total, would reach 48%.

Milei also repealed the regulations signed in 2010 by then-president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), whom she blamed for the increase.

Cristina Kirchner, vice president of the government, previously opposed abortion but changed her position. Photo:Getty Images Share

His decree “stated that these hierarchical positions cannot earn less than the people below them in the structure”which “triggered the increase” after a joint agreement of the national public administration, he explained.

The leader of La Libertad Avanza (far-right) justified the error that goes against his cut on caste: “We are 'outsiders'.”

As the Argentine president explained, “the political caste” when the diets were raised was exposed, so “mechanisms were created to trigger them automatically” and “these things are hidden,” “unless you are an expert, you don't realize it.” .

During the weekend, Milei had an exchange of messages on the social network “.

“When the discussion progresses, it is interesting that she does not take responsibility for her decree,” Milei said this Monday, adding: “The reality is that, far from giving me a forceful answer on the matter, she did cheap psychology.”

Hello @cfkargentina. I have just canceled the salary increases of the entire national cabinet. Since I saw you so concerned about retirements, what do you think if I cancel the $14,000,000 that you receive as a privilege retirement and assign you a minimum retirement? I estimate it is not going to… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) March 10, 2024

EFE