The Argentine government, led by Javier Milei, fired around 500 employees from Radio Nacional, as part of the privatization plan announced shortly after its victory at the polls in November last year.

Among the names disconnected from public media are those of important figures linked to Kirchnerism, such as journalists Víctor Hugo Morales, Sandra Russo, Federica Pais, Lautaro Maislin, Alejandro Apo and Mex Urtizberea. They were hired during the administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández.

The measure, which came from the president of Radio and Television Argentina (RTA), Javier Monte, is one of the first actions in the plan of the libertarian Milei at the head of Casa Rosada. In an interview with Argentine radio MiterLast year, the president stated that “public television has become a propaganda mechanism”, which is why he announced the privatization of media linked to the state.

The new RTA management decided to maintain around 700 permanent jobs and just under 100 contracts across the 50 National Radio stations, a number considered sufficient to maintain emergency programming during the summer, which must be maintained throughout the year.

“The programming is easily maintained with the people who remain, with the radio's historic employees, who have a very strong commitment to each of the country's broadcasters,” a source close to the government told the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

But the decision did not please those laid off and the unions met this week with the authorities of Rádio Nacional asking for at least 150 contracts to be renewed, out of the 500 that were terminated, mainly to maintain their own programming on the 48 stations that Rádio Nacional has in the country. interior of the country.

Some of the journalists whose contracts were not renewed last week are Víctor Hugo Morales, presenter of “Estación Piazzola”; Sandra Russo, presenter of “Calandrias”; and Lautaro Maislin, who during the week was fronting “Rosca and Roll 937”, on FM Nacional Rock.

Other contracts that expired on December 31, such as those of Oscar Gómez Castañón, Mex Urtizberea, Alejandro Apo and Jorge Dorio, were also not renewed. Sandra Mihanovich, who started with her Soja Nacional cycle under the Macrista administration of Ana Gerschenson and celebrated 300 programs in 2023, which was broadcast in duplex on AM 870 and FM Folklórica, is also off the radio.

On December 10, when Milei took office as president, almost all the directors of the state-owned Radio and Television Argentina (RTA), appointed by Alberto Fernández, such as its president Rosario Lufrano, the vice-president, Osvaldo Santoro, and the executive directors of public television, resigned.

The two directors who were at FM Nacional Rock and Nacional Folklórica, Mikki Lusardi and Mavi Díaz, also resigned.