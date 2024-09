Argentine President Javier Milei: Spokesman said decision was taken in the name of “total transparency” | Photo: EFE/Matias Martin Campaya

The Argentine government, led by President Javier Milei, announced this Tuesday (10) the dismissal of Thierry Decoud, interventor at the state mining company Yacimientos Carboniferos Río Turbio (YCRT).

On Monday (9), the newspaper Clarín reported in a report that a friend of Decoud, Andrés Gross, had tried in June to act as an intermediary in a sale of coal to an Israeli company and had asked for a bribe to close the deal, which made the transaction unfeasible.

“Until the facts are clarified, the president has taken the decision to fire him,” Argentine presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni announced at a press conference.

“When the president detects that there is no absolute transparency in management, he always removes the person responsible. Not because they are actually responsible, but because the president wants everything to be done with total transparency,” he added.

Thierry Decoud was a leader of PRO, the party of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and which supports the Milei administration.

YCRT is one of the state-owned companies whose privatization is provided for in the Framework Law, approved by the Argentine Congress in June. Neither Decoud nor Gross have yet commented on the Clarín report.

According to the Infobae website, Buenos Aires councilwoman Graciela Ocaña, who was Health Minister between 2007 and 2009, in the government of Peronist Cristina Kirchner, filed a request with the Argentine Federal Court for both of them and another alleged intermediary to be investigated.