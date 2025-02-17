Javier Milei, president of Argentina, faces more than 100 complaints against him that accuse him of participating in an alleged scam related to the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency. The Judicial Power of the Nation has opened a file in this regard. Now, the authorities will determine if there are sufficient elements to advance with a criminal investigation against the president and other possible involved.

The 112 lawsuits submitted that the Head of State would have incurred fraud crimes, negotiations incompatible with the public function, violation of public ethics and illicit association, according to the newspaper Infobae. The first of these complaints was assigned to federal judge María Servini, based in the courts of Comodoro Py, after a draw made by the Federal Chamber. Judicial sources indicated that the other complaints, being related to similar facts, They will be unified in this first folder.

Milei drives a cryptocurrency that grows rapidly and then collapses In minutes, $ Libra went from courses of penny to reach 4.97 dollars per unit. A few hours later, it collapsed to 0.19 dollars.

The first complaint was presented during the weekend by former national deputy Claudio Lozano; María Eva Koutsovitis, founder of the Civil Initiative ‘The Movement: the city we are the ones inhabited’, and lawyers of the Observatory of the Right to the City. In his complaint, they point out that Milei “promoted the project vivalibertadproject.com and the operation with the Token $ LIBRA, which is not registered or supervised by the National Securities Commission, which prevents generating confidence in buyers and hinders the dissemination of the business. The president uses his investiture to generate credibility in investors since, among other things, it is the one who proposes, through the Minister of Economy, the President of the National Securities Commission ”.

The document, in addition to mentioning the Chief of the Argentine Executive, also implies Julian Peh, CEO of Kip Network Inc. (Cryptocurrency Development Company); Daniel Parisini, ultraconservative political activist, known in social networks as “Gordo Dan”; Economist Agustín Laje; Martín Menem, president of the Chamber of Deputies; and Hayden Mark Davis, representative of Kelsier Ventures and cooker of $ Libra. The complainants demand that “the solidarity obligation to repair the damages caused.”

How did Milei influence the $ Libra collapse?

Last Friday, the Argentine president published a message on his X account: “Liberal Argentina grows! This private project will be dedicated to encourage the growth of the Argentine economy, anchoring small businesses and national enterprises. The world wants to invest in Argentina .

In a matter of minutes, the cryptodivisa went from courses of penny to reach 4.97 dollars per unit. However, this increase was ephemeral. In a few hours, The digital currency collapsed to 0.19 dollarsbecoming mockery in social networks. On February 17, Milei shared in his X account what appears to be a tutorial of how to buy $ Libra. The value of the currency was firing again after this retuit but, soon after, it collapsed its value again.

The complaints were filed after Milei instructed the Anti -Corruption Office on Saturday to investigate whether an official of his government had incurred inappropriate behavior after confirming that $ Libra is a “meme currency”, characterized by lack of support in the real economy . The demands refer to statements by Hayden Mark Davis, who acknowledged having advised the president on issues related to the impact and applications of technology Blockchain.