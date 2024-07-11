Javier Milei’s chainsaw began to cut the wings of the State in the commercial aviation sector to clear “an open skies policy.” With three decrees, the far-right president freed access to air markets, deregulated fares, the setting of frequencies and services at airports. He also eliminated the priorities that Aerolíneas Argentinas had. Congress did not approve Milei’s privatization of the flag carrier, but the president is moving forward with the downsizing of the company. The unions in the sector denounced that, with deregulation, the Government is attacking national sovereignty.

Although the decrees bear the signatures of Milei, his Chief of Staff, Guillermo Francos, and the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, the Executive was in charge of spreading that the measures “were promoted by the Ministry of Deregulation and Transformation of the State led by Federico Sturzenegger”, the portfolio recently created by Milei. In fact, the new provisions regulate the reforms introduced in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 70/2023, prepared by Sturzenegger himself and presented with pomp last December.

“Modernize and de-bureaucratize” was the slogan with which the Ministry of Transport launched the measures. Within the usual discourse against the State of the Argentine Government, the promise consists of giving free rein to the market will promote transparency, “greater connectivity, more frequencies and new airlines”, as well as “more competitive rates so that more people can fly”.

Banners against the privatization of Aerolíneas Argentinas on the streets of Buenos Aires, May 9. Anita Pouchard Serra (EL PAÍS)

Milei thus resumes initiatives similar to those tried by the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), then undone by the Administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023). Centrally, the decree published this Wednesday enables the entry of new operators, national or foreign, for the provision of local and international air transport services for passengers or cargo. By reducing the requirements and controls for granting routes, the Government announced that small aircraft will be able to make commercial flights between cities and provinces.

The legislation also deregulates the ramp service at airports, which includes activities related to the boarding and disembarking of passengers, loading and unloading of luggage, signaling, towing and cleaning of aircraft, among others. Until now, the public company Intercargo carried out most of these tasks; from now on, more operators will be allowed to enter.

In addition, the decrees instruct the Ministry of Transport to prepare a Regulation for the Allocation of Capacity and/or Frequencies for national or international services. The Government’s aspiration is to remove Aerolíneas Argentinas’ priority in the use of airports, in the allocation of flight positions and schedules.

The main unions of workers in the sector questioned the deregulation. Both the general secretary of the Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA), Edgardo Llano, and the head of the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA), Pablo Biró, warned that the decree implies “a surrender of sovereignty of the airspace to foreign companies.” They also warned about the security risks that the reduction of controls and requirements will bring.

Aside from the emerging conflict over deregulation, airline pilots are demanding a pay rise because, they claim, they have lost 60% of their purchasing power due to rising inflation. This Friday, the last day of classes in much of the country before the winter holidays, APLA will take “direct action” measures, including flight cancellations, to demand that the authorities of Aerolíneas Argentinas agree to negotiate a pay rise.

