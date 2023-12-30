The reform package that the far-right Javier Milei sent to Congress this week foresees a strong regression in terms of the protection of environmental rights in Argentina. The extensive initiative that has 664 articles of comprehensive reform of the State includes a section that seeks to eliminate regulations and controls on productive activities that can be carried out in forests and glaciers, areas protected with specific laws that were sanctioned in the last 15 years thanks to an extensive struggle by environmental organizations that today warn about the risk that it may entail in the future.

In environmental matters, the omnibus law – as it was called due to the wide variety of regulations that it repeals, transforms and creates – plans to modify the Glacier Law, passed in 2010, to allow mining activity in periglacial areas; the Native Forest Protection Law of 2007, to authorize deforestation in areas where it is currently prohibited or restricted; and the Environmental Protection Law for the Control of Burning Activities, to grant permits to start fires for productive or real estate purposes, which until now are very restricted or prohibited, depending on the area.

Lawyer Enrique Viale, specialist in environmental law and author of the book The ecological collapse has already arrived, warned that the reform is a “direct attack on the core laws of environmental protection,” and considered that it is the “gateway to big business.” “The modification of the Glaciers law is an old desire of transnational mining companies. In the case of the forest lawenables clearing in highly coveted areas,” he told EL PAÍS.

Viale also highlighted the risk of going backwards with basic protections for ecosystems at risk in a context where the world is advancing stricter regulations to mitigate the effects of climate change. “Glaciers provide water and life, forests regulate climates and are essential for reducing heat waves. In economic terms, the drought that the country suffered caused us to lose many millions of dollars,” he recalled.

Farmer Javier Sánchez in his corn plantation lost due to drought, in Timbúes, in March 2023. Sebastián López Brach (Getty Images)

Forests, glaciers and wetlands, in the spotlight

If the reform is approved, the forests of the provinces of Salta, Chaco and Formosa, among others, will be at risk, which until now comprised categories I – considered of very high conservation value and that should not be transformed – and II, of medium conservation value, which may be degraded but with restoration policies can be used for tourism, collection or research. Despite legislation, illegal clearing could never be completely stopped and, in the last decade, more than one million hectares were lost, according to official records.

Glaciers also represent a special interest for mining companies, which after the passing of the law exerted strong pressure to advance dozens of projects, especially in northern towns, until, in 2019, The Supreme Court of Justice ratified the constitutionality of the legislation and stopped 44 mining projects near or on bodies of ice.

According to environmentalists, the reform proposed by Milei destroys the movement's struggle and authorizes mining activity in periglacial areas, which puts at risk the ice masses located in the Andes mountain range, in provinces such as San Juan and La Rioja, among others, but also in Patagonia. Sergio Federovisky, former deputy minister of Environment of the Government that ended on December 10, lamented to EL PAÍS that “nature is read as an obstacle to doing business,” and pointed out that “when controls, regulations and brakes are removed from the State, the voracity is automatic and excessive.” “The arrival of mining corporations is encouraged and the real possibilities of control will be zero,” he added.

In the case of the burning law, the changes would result in severe damage to wetlands, since it will allow land owners to start uncontrolled fires for productive purposes, such as expanding the agricultural frontier or preparing land for ventures. real estate. One of the articles modifies the authorizations and indicates that burning will be prohibited “that do not have the proper authorization issued by the competent local authority,” although it concludes that they will be granted “specifically within a period of 30 days from the request for authorization.” authorization.” If the permit is not granted within that period, the text says, “the burning will be considered to have been tacitly authorized.”

Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno glacier, near El Calafate (Argentina), in November 2021. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

The Minister of the Environment of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniela Vilar, rejected the proposal and, when consulted by EL PAÍS, described the initiative as “environmental flexibility.” “Instead of protecting the common good and collective interest by keeping ecosystems healthy, the profits and businesses of individuals are protected,” she criticized.

For Viale, “uncontrolled burning” will be enabled throughout the territory, like those that have worsened in the last five years: an Amnesty International report based on official data stated that in 2022 more than 560,000 hectares will be set on fire. “The fires will get bigger and bigger, while funding is being removed from the Fire Management System,” the lawyer said. In parallel, the new Government, which weeks ago demoted the Ministry of the Environment to a still vacant undersecretary, stopped issuing the daily report on forest fires.

Persecution, a fear in the sight of environmentalists

For Nicole Becker, activist and one of the founders of the Youth for Climate group, if the reforms are approved it will go against the policies against climate change promoted in the world. But it also focuses on the risk of possible persecution and attack on environmentalists, a problem from which Argentina is exempt until now, but not the rest of the region: in the last decade around 2,000 activists were murdered in the world, and Latin America leads the list with countries like Mexico, Brazil and Colombia at the top.

“I think that danger can arise for militancy and environmental activism. If the president says that climate change is not real, as he said, or that those of us who fight are thieves, violence is generated. For now we receive horrible attacks on social networks. I hope it's not risky. But added to this are the restrictions on organizing demonstrations,” Becker observed in dialogue with EL PAÍS, alluding to another chapter of the far-right reforms, which provides for prison sentences for those who protest by blocking streets or without permits. Viale added with concern: “Milei and his people consider environmentalism as an enemy, it is very dangerous. If he considers us enemies, he will pursue us and fight us.”