The statement was made in the 1st debate for the country’s Presidency; for libertarian candidate 8,753 people are missing, not 30,000

In his speech at the 1st debate between the candidates for the Presidency of Argentina, held this Sunday (October 1, 2023), Javier Milei stated that the number of people who disappeared during the country’s last military dictatorship (1976 to 1983) was lower than the raised by human rights organizations.

“There were not 30,000 missing, there were 8,753. We are against a view of just one side of the story. For us, during the 1970s there was war, and then the State forces committed excesses.”said the candidate.

To justify his speech, Milei declared that liberals have been “accused of aberrant things, of fascists, of ‘Nazis’, of things that have nothing to do with them. We value the vision of memory, truth and justice”.

Milei also said that “no agree” with human rights work, “with those who used ideology to make money and carry out shady deals”.

In the debate, the only one to respond to Milei’s statement was the left-wing candidate Myriam Bregman. “I would need 4 or 5 hours to respond to the barbarities I heard”, he stated. Bregman also said that “there are 30,000 and it was a genocide”.

On X (formerly Twitter), the current president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, responded to Milei’s statement.

“It is unsustainable that anyone continues to deny and justify the genocidal dictatorship that tortured, murdered, stole babies whose identities were changed, caused disappearances and condemned tens of thousands of Argentine men and women to exile”, he said Fernandez.