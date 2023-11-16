The libertarian candidate for president of Argentina, Javier Milei, filed a complaint with the Federal Court in which he alleges that a “colossal fraud” was taking place to benefit the government candidate, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in the second round, which will be held in Sunday (19).

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, Karina Milei, the candidate’s sister, and lawyer Santiago Viola accused the National Gendarmerie (a security force with military and police characteristics) of altering “the contents of the ballot boxes and the documentation” to favor Massa. They claim it is a “colossal fraud”.

According to the complaint, after the electoral board authorities handed over the documentation and ballot boxes to the Gendarmerie, members of this force “together with the regional chiefs” altered “the contents of the ballot boxes and documentation […] in favor of the party in power and Sergio Massa, which considerably changes the electoral result”.

The events allegedly occurred in the city of Buenos Aires and in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Misiones, Chaco, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, La Rioja, Jujuy, Santa Cruz and Formosa.

“[Trata-se de] a colossal fraud, whose only way of detection is through the publicity of all cases, but, fundamentally, through strict control by the Electoral Boards of the transfer of ballot boxes”, stated Milei’s coalition in the petition, in which it requested that the Argentine Air Force and Navy have “more active participation” in the security of the electoral process.

In an interview with broadcaster C5N, the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, announced that he will file a criminal complaint against Milei’s coalition.

“What the Gendarmerie does in these cases, both the city hall, the Federal Police and Airport Security, is to be present in the places assigned to them. Imagine taking a course to teach you how to do the stupid thing these guys are talking about? Would it be 500 or 50 people, do you believe it is possible to keep the secrets of 50 people? It’s very stupid,” she said.