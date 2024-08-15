Javier Milei is exultant. The gender violence scandal that has sunk former Peronist president Alberto Fernández has given him arguments to justify his anti-feminist policy. The Argentine president has spent the first eight months of his administration dismantling or defunding decades of policies to protect women. The far-right government now says that the attacks that former first lady Fabiola Yañez allegedly received at the presidential residence confirm that “gender policy was not used to help, but to play cheap politics.” “Clearly, it was of no use,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni on Wednesday.

In Argentina, a femicide occurs every 35 hours. The latest report from the Supreme Court’s Women’s Office revealed that in 2023, “250 direct victims of femicide were identified” and another 22 of “related femicide”, that is, murders committed to cause harm to a woman. The figures have worsened by 11% compared to 2022. The number of women murdered during the last decade totals 2,446.

For years, Argentine society has been trying to respond to violence against women, in line with a long history of human rights policies derived from the response to the dictatorship (1976-1983). With the return of democracy, the demands of what was then the Multisectorial de la Mujer grew. In 1987, the Undersecretariat for Women was created, which in the 1990s became the National Council until it became a ministry in 2019, under the presidency of Alberto Fernández. That structure with almost 40 years of history is the one that Milei erased with a stroke of the pen as soon as she assumed the presidency on December 10 of last year.

The dismantling of the ministry is only the most visible part of the ultra-right attack on gender policies in Argentina. In silence, the Casa Rosada has defunded victim aid programs, such as Acompañar, which grants a minimum wage for six months to women who need support to leave their aggressor’s home or achieve economic independence. In the first quarter of 2023, more than 34,000 women received the benefit; in the same period of 2024, already with Milei in the Casa Rosada, the number was reduced to 434. Fabiola Yañez’s complaint against Fernández, her ex-partner, has now given wings to anti-feminist discourse. “We came from a president who overacted his feminism,” laments Natalia Gherardi, executive director of ELA, an organization that has been promoting gender equality since 2003. “Fernández was making use of a social movement that he did not embody or belong to. And now we have a government that is also overreacting with indignation. [por la denuncia de Yañez] and at the same time deepens the disarticulation of policies against violence. This goes far beyond having dismantled a ministry,” he says.

The argument of Milei and her followers is that violence is violence, regardless of the gender of the victim and the perpetrator. Based on this premise, the handling of the issue was left in the hands of the Ministry of Justice, without there being an office with a gender perspective. The statistics prepared by ELA make clear the dimension of the dismantling. Since January, 19 public gender policies have been deactivated and the budget for the 144 Line for emergency support for victims fell by 28% compared to the previous year. Last June, almost 40% of the line’s staff was fired, which between 2019 and 2023 received an average of 340 calls per day. “Now there are shifts with only two female workers,” Gherardi denounced.

Line 144 took on special relevance this week because the presidential spokesman described it as active and efficient. “It has 84 people working [en diciembre pasado tenía 136]it was not defunded and is available to all those who need it and feel some kind of violence,” she said at her usual morning press conference. And she closed her comment with irony towards the journalist who had asked her the question: “I believe you, sister.” “When you see the events of the last few days, it is clear that the lack of protection for women in terms of violence was total,” she added later, in reference to the complaint against former President Fernández. And then she attacked Fabiola Yañez. “Whatever terrible happened to her does not exonerate her of her sins or crimes for four years,” she said, referring to the birthday party she held at the presidential residence in 2020, when Argentines were locked in their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The celebration was a very hard blow for Fernández and the beginning of her political decline.

Milei also took advantage of the scandal affecting her predecessor, but in her own style. Fernández became popular for the affection she lavished on Dylan, a purebred dog. collie who even had his own social media account. “Alberto, just as I offered to take care of Dylan when you left for Spain, I reiterate that he will be welcome to be taken care of in the family of the forces of heaven,” the current president told him.

