The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, decreed this Monday (22) that 2024 will be the “Year of Defense of Life, Freedom and Property” in the neighboring country.

Through a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic, the libertarian president highlighted that the defense of life is “an inherent right of every human person”.

Furthermore, Milei incorporated two texts into his decree that he considers exemplary: the Virginia Declaration of Rights, approved in 1776 in the United States; and the Argentine National Constitution of 1853, currently in force, although reformed up to six times since then, the last in 1994.

With regard to the defense of freedom and property, Milei relies on the idea that consolidating both aspects is the objective of liberal democracy and the market economy that he firmly defends.

“The National Constitution establishes from its preamble the State’s duty to guarantee the benefits of freedom to all inhabitants of the Nation, strengthening justice and consolidating internal peace”, he highlighted.

“However, for decades the State has advanced these rights to the detriment of the freedom of Argentines,” declared Milei.

To continue his argument, Milei incorporated into the decree one of his best-known ideological principles, the definition of liberalism coined by Argentine intellectual Alberto Benegas Lynch, whom the president considers a “hero”.

“Liberalism is the unrestricted respect for the life project of others, based on the principle of non-aggression, in defense of the right to life, liberty and property, whose fundamental institutions are private property, markets free from state intervention, free competition, division of labor and social cooperation”, according to the decree.

This definition was cited by Milei on several occasions. It also became a common performance at Libertarian campaign events.

The liberalism that Milei defends is not just an ideology, but rather a philosophy of life that proposes the absolute freedom of individuals and, therefore, total economic deregulation and the disappearance of the State, guidelines defended by the Argentine president.

Last Wednesday (17), Milei spoke at the 2024 edition of the Davos Forum, organized in the small Swiss city of the same name by the World Economic Forum, where he praised the benefits and advances of capitalism and warned the world about the dangers of socialism .