The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, declared this Friday (9.Feb.2024) to the country's Anti-Corruption Office a net worth of 54 million pesos (R$323 thousand, at the official rate). The value is similar to that of the last statement made by the libertarian as a candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, in 2023. Here is the complete of the declaration (196 kB – in Spanish).
Among the Argentine leader’s declared possessions are:
- an apartment of 100 m² in Buenos Aires valued at 6.6 million pesos (R$39.54 thousand);
- a 2015 Mercedes Benz Sprinter pickup truck valued at 2.4 million pesos (R$14,370);
- a 2013 Peugeot Rcz Coupé model car valued at 3.6 million (R$ 21.56 thousand);
- a reserve of 11 million pesos (R$65,900).
Milei has already made sworn statements to the Anti-Corruption Office as a federal deputy, presidential candidate and, this time, as president.
In his last statement as federal deputy, the Argentine leader said he had a net worth of 21.1 million pesos and, due to inflation, his net worth increased in value.
However, there may be differences in the values of the Argentine leader's assets. This is because the declared value is based on the tax value, and not the market value of the declared items. Market values are usually higher than tax values.
