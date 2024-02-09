The value is similar to that of the libertarian's last declaration as a candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, in 2023

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, declared this Friday (9.Feb.2024) to the country's Anti-Corruption Office a net worth of 54 million pesos (R$323 thousand, at the official rate). The value is similar to that of the last statement made by the libertarian as a candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, in 2023. Here is the complete of the declaration (196 kB – in Spanish).

Among the Argentine leader’s declared possessions are:

an apartment of 100 m² in Buenos Aires valued at 6.6 million pesos (R$39.54 thousand);

a 2015 Mercedes Benz Sprinter pickup truck valued at 2.4 million pesos (R$14,370);

a 2013 Peugeot Rcz Coupé model car valued at 3.6 million (R$ 21.56 thousand);

a reserve of 11 million pesos (R$65,900).

Milei has already made sworn statements to the Anti-Corruption Office as a federal deputy, presidential candidate and, this time, as president.

In his last statement as federal deputy, the Argentine leader said he had a net worth of 21.1 million pesos and, due to inflation, his net worth increased in value.

However, there may be differences in the values ​​of the Argentine leader's assets. This is because the declared value is based on the tax value, and not the market value of the declared items. Market values ​​are usually higher than tax values.