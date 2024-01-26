The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated this Friday (26) that, despite the lack of reaction in many countries around the world to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, his country “does not remain silent in the face of Hamas' terror” and demanded ” the immediate release of all kidnapped civilians”, including 11 Argentines.

“Today many countries in the free world regret this attitude of silence in the face of the atrocities of the Nazis. So that history does not repeat itself, we, who defend freedom, have an obligation to ensure that this does not happen again. However, many countries fall into the same silence, a silence that stuns. Argentina does not remain silent in the face of Hamas' terror,” said the Argentine leader in Buenos Aires during an event commemorating the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, at the Holocaust Museum.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued precautionary measures against Israel on Friday, calling for “immediate and effective” measures to prevent the practice of “genocide in Gaza” and punish any incitement to the “extermination of Palestinians” in the enclave, although it has not required a “ceasefire” as requested by South Africa.

Milei, who is not Jewish, but in recent months has embraced Judaism and shown his favorable position towards Israel, did not particularly refer to the measure issued this Friday by the Hague court.

“In my mandate, I commit to continuing to work with community organizations [judaica] in Argentina to achieve a society that is more respectful of cultural and religious diversity,” he said.

Milei also committed to “strengthening diplomatic, commercial and friendly ties with the State of Israel”.

The president also confirmed that he will travel in the coming weeks to the territories known as the “Holy Land”, in the territory disputed between Israel and several Arab countries.

“[Esta visita] will constitute a new chapter in the fraternity between our two nations, also as part of the 30 years since the attack on AMIA”, said Milei, referring to the terrorist attack suffered by this association in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 1994, the worst attack in the history of Argentina, which left 85 dead and 300 injured.

Argentine justice holds the Iranian government of the time and the Lebanese group Hezbollah responsible for its authorship.

In this sense, Milei stated that “he will work to support Justice and put an end to the impunity that surrounds this aberrant crime”, he stated. (With EFE Agency)