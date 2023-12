Protest in Buenos Aires on Friday (22) against Milei's DNU to deregulate the Argentine economy | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, once again defended this Monday (25) the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that he published last week to deregulate the country's economy, accusing critics of the measure of “sadism” or benefit from “corruption” with the situation that the libertarian intends to change with the document.

In a post on of “breaking the administrative routine”.

“Text by Arturo Frondizi about the DNU sent by the case of the oil contracts that were the pillar of his government's take-off. It seems that some out of sadism and others out of corruption want to keep Argentinians who want to escape poverty in chains,” wrote Milei.

In the DNU released last Wednesday (20), the new president of Argentina revoked several laws, such as Rentals and Gondolas, determined the transformation of public companies into joint stock companies to privatize them and the relaxation of labor laws, among other actions.

The decree generated protests from unions and the left and challenges in court.