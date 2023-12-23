The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has called an extraordinary session of Congress, where he will send an 11-point agenda that includes a bill to reform the State and the use of a single paper ballot for future elections, in addition to trade agreements with other countries.

This package of laws, to be dealt with between December 26th and January 31st, is part of Milei's reform program, which could not be included in the so-called decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) to deregulate the economy and the public sector with a series of more than 300 measures, which generated rejection among Argentines who did not vote for the current president.

The initiatives sent to Congress include a bill to reform the functions of the State, which will seek to monitor and deepen fiscal initiatives and cut public spending, modifying the country's tax system, which is the exclusive responsibility of Parliament. There is also a section with changes in public administration that would allow the privatization of state-owned companies, as promised in the president's campaign.

Another measure to be debated is the reversal of the income tax reduction, which had been defined by the previous government, of Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), through the Personal Income Tax Law. When he was a parliamentarian, Javier Milei himself had voted in favor of abolishing the fourth category of tax, which was obtained through personal work and included around 800 thousand people, but, given the need to meet fiscal targets, they hope that the tax falls on a greater number of taxpayers.

Finally, the new Argentine government hopes that “the elimination of double taxation in relation to taxes on income, wealth, the prevention of evasion and tax avoidance” will be approved with China, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Luxembourg and Turkey.