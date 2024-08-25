Argentine President posted a photo on social media with Amalia Yuyito Gonzalez during an event

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right), 53, publicly assumed his new girlfriend, the former starlet Amalia Yuyito Gonzalez, 64, in a post on Instagram on Saturday (24.Aug.2024).

Amalia accompanied the Chief Executive to a lecture at the Rosario Stock Exchange in the Argentine city. In the photo, the couple appears alongside Congresswoman Romina Diez and government spokesman Manuel Adorni.

According to the Argentine press, the two have already been caught together on other occasions. On one of them, exchange kisses in public.

The former starlet presents the TV show Start the Day. In the 1980s, she had a relationship with former Argentine president Carlos Menem, who governed from 1989 to 1999.

Before Amalia, Milei dated actress and comedian Fatima Florez for 8 months. They broke up in April of this year. At the time, the Argentine leader said that the two’s professional commitments made it difficult to continue the relationship.