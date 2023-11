Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei in October this year | Photo: EFE/ Stringer

The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, defined this Thursday (23) that Patricia Bullrich, leader of the Republican Proposal (PRO) and his former rival in this year’s first round presidential elections, will be his Minister of Security. The information was revealed by a source from Milei’s coalition, A Liberdade Avança, to the Argentine newspaper La Nation.

Bullrich had already held the position of Minister of Security during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), who brokered the agreement between the two so that Bullrich would support the libertarian in the second round.

Bullrich won 23% of the votes in the first round and supported Milei in the dispute against the then candidate and still Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, from the Peronist coalition linked to the current government of Alberto Fernández, who also represents Kirchnerism in power. Bullrich participated in the closing of the libertarian campaign in the city of Córdoba and was with him and Macri at the Hotel Libertador, Milei’s campaign headquarters, on the night of victory, on Sunday (19).

In a recent interview, Bullrich did not rule out the possibility of returning to be Minister of Security, but said that “it was not what she liked most”. She also spoke out against the merger of the Security and Defense portfolios, which Milei proposes in her government plan.

Bullrich’s appointment is yet another example of Macri’s influence in Milei’s cabinet, which also confirmed Luis Caputo as Economy Minister, a position he had already held under the former Argentine president.