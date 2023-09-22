Economist of the dollarization plan would be responsible for closing the monetary authority in a possible libertarian administration

The candidate for president of Argentina for the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei, announced this Friday (September 22, 2023) that, if elected, he will appoint Emilio Ocampo, creator of the dollarization plan supported by the libertarian movement, as president of the Bank Central Argentina. The economist will work to “finally” to the monetary authority. The information is from the newspaper La Nation.

“Emilio Ocampo will be the president of the Central Bank. He will close it. That’s his mission.”said Milei in an interview with Buenos Aires radio El Observador 1079. The appointment for the position was confirmed by Ocampo in his profile on X.

“It is an honor that Javier Milei chose me to close the central bank and eliminate inflation, the most perverse and arbitrary tax that exists and which for decades contributed to the impoverishment of Argentines”wrote the economist.

Ocampo, considered the architect of the economic dollarization plan, joined Milei’s team in August, after the liberal candidate’s victory in the primary elections with 30.4% of the vote.

In the Argentine economy’s dollarization plan, the peso would be replaced by the US dollar as a way to reduce inflation, which is at 113% per year. According to the economist, Argentina would follow the El Salvador model, in which citizens could choose between the 2 currencies. The economy would be fully dollarized when 2/3 of the monetary base was converted.