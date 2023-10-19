A flaming lion runs across the screen. The music plays at full volume. A Jewish shofar does not welcome the new year, but five minutes of collapsing buildings and exploding nuclear bombs. Javier Milei, the candidate of the Argentine far-right, walks among the public. When he arrives on stage he is exhausted. But he waves his hands and harangues people as if he were the head of a football brava group. “I am the king, I am the lion,” he shouts. “The caste is afraid, the caste is afraid,” the 20,000 people who this Wednesday filled the covered stadium where Milei closed his campaign in Buenos Aires for the first round of the presidential elections in Argentina, answered until they were voiceless. “We are no longer a neighborhood force, we are a global phenomenon,” celebrates the ultra. When the crowd disperses, there will be a feeling in the air that Milei is serious.

Everything is calculated. The rally is a perfect machinery that provokes euphoria and releases adrenaline. Short, repeated phrases have a hypnotic effect. There are harangues against the politicians, businessmen and journalists who, according to Milei, form the brotherhood of “chorros” (thieves) who have impoverished an Argentina that was once “the first world power.” Argentina was never the first world power, but it hardly matters. Noise requires careful listening. “We have probably passed the desert of 40 years to freedom,” she says. In December, Argentina will have completed four decades of democracy after one of the bloodiest dictatorships in Latin America.

Javier Milei, during the campaign closing ceremony held this Wednesday in Buenos Aires. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

Milei knows that she is the new star of Argentine politics. Two years ago she became a deputy for a party of her invention, La Libertad Avanza (LLA). And just four years ago he was an economist who TV shows considered a funny guy who drove up ratings. Last August, he was the candidate with the most votes in the mandatory primaries held throughout the country. Politicians who laughed at his unorthodox outings began to take him seriously and now fear him. This Wednesday, Milei asked for the vote to win the presidency without the need for a second round. The polls place him in first place, far ahead of his rivals, the Peronist Sergio Massa and the right-wing Patricia Bullrich, of the Together for Change alliance. “There are people who do not want to change, we tell them not to vote for us, because we are not interested in them. “They have the impoverishers, the lukewarm,” said Milei, who breaks the rules of politics without fearing the consequences.

The Argentine electoral campaign enters the final stretch and Milei feels like a winner. He has managed to convince millions of Argentines that the way out against the inflation that devastates their salaries is dollarization. And to end poverty it will be enough to close key ministries such as Education and Health, lay off hundreds of thousands of public employees and end social assistance. At this Wednesday’s rally, many of the beneficiaries of this aid were mixed, who seemed very satisfied with the proposal. When the candidate promised to dollarize the economy and close the Central Bank, they responded with the cry of “freedom, freedom.”

“Milei is the only one, the only one who can change Argentina forever,” says Ignacio, an Economics student, convinced at the gates of the stadium. The majority tonight are young men. In the surrounding areas they sell t-shirts and flags with the silhouette of a lion and caps of the forces of heaven, as their followers are known from a biblical quote from the Old Testament: “In a battle, victory does not depend on the number of soldiers but on the forces of heaven.”

They throw violet flares into the air, the color that for years identified feminism and now rivals it from La Libertad Avanza. “Patriarchy that I have hanging here,” reads a t-shirt that exemplifies the anti-feminist reaction that is growing in Argentina championed by Milei: she has anticipated that she will eliminate the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity and that she will seek to repeal laws such as abortion and comprehensive sexual education .

Supporters of the candidate Javier Milei attend the campaign closing ceremony in Buenos Aires, this Wednesday. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

Inside the stadium, no one sings or moves until a hit lights up the atmosphere: “I want to dollarize, burn the Central Bank. Vote for him in August, vote for him in October, because I’m tired of Perón, vote for Milei, that’s it, vote for Milei.” There are no flags of political groups: the only thing that waves in the air are balloons with the name of the candidate distributed by the organization. Marina and Ricardo are a retired couple who have also decided to vote for him. They claim that they do it “to try something new” because others have disappointed them. Fed up with traditional political alliances is a common trait among those present. Everyone criticizes the inability of Peronists and Macristas to stop inflation that is already approaching 140% year-on-year and to organize the public accounts so as not to have a fiscal deficit and ask for loans over and over again that bring the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

“More freedom and less taxes,” says one pamphlet, which accuses the Government of suffocating citizens with tax burdens that Milei has promised to eliminate. “People have to stop living on plans and start working,” says Ricardo, who thinks it is very unfair to have worked all his life and receive a pension that is not much higher than that of those who receive it without having contributed. the 30 years required by law. Milei closes her rally shouting “Long live fucking freedom,” and the crowd goes crazy. She has finished a rock concert, an evangelical mass and the adrenaline rush of a soccer game. Everything together and compacted in just over an hour to the ecstasy of candidate Milei.

