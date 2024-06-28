Argentine President Javier Milei said on Friday (28) that he told “the truth” about his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and that he does not owe him an apology.

On Wednesday (26), in an interview with UOL, the Brazilian president had said that he has not yet spoken to the Argentine since his inauguration because “he has to apologize to Brazil and me” because “he said a lot of nonsense”.

During the election campaign won by Peronist Sergio Massa last year, the Argentine libertarian had called Lula a “communist” and “corrupt.”

In an interview with LN+ channel this Friday, Milei responded. “Do those who lied demand to be asked for forgiveness because someone told them the truth? We must put ourselves above these trifles, because the interests of Argentines and Brazilians are more important than the inflamed ego of a leftist”, said Milei.

“What’s wrong with me calling you corrupt? Wasn’t he arrested for corruption? I called him a communist, isn’t he a communist?” added the Argentine president.

“Since when do we have to apologize for telling the truth? Or are we so sick of political correctness that nothing can be said to the left even when it is true?” he said, stating that Lula, as well as the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, supported Massa in last year’s Argentine election.

“Do you think Lula didn’t do similar things when he got involved in our electoral campaign? The things I said are true,” she argued.

The report contacted Lula’s press office and asked for a comment from the president on Milei’s statement, but has not yet received a response. This report will be updated if there is a response.