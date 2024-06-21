The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, referred this Friday (21), although without mentioning names, to the legal cases involving the wife and brother of the president of the government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, in a veiled criticism.

After receiving the International Medal of the Community of Madrid, presented by its president, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Milei harshly attacked socialism and social justice, “something truly aberrant”, as he has said on other occasions.

“The truth is that social justice is deeply unfair and violent, it takes from some and gives to others, preceded by theft because taxes are paid at gunpoint, you go to jail if you don’t pay, unequal treatment before the law. In addition Furthermore, promoters of social justice often raise noble questions, but discretion always plays a dirty trick”, he commented.

As he stated, “there are always porous leaks in the hands of politicians, but maybe it’s not the politician directly, maybe it’s a brother or a partner. Whoever wants to understand, let him understand.”

A Spanish judge decided in April to investigate Begoña Gómez after the right-wing organization Manos Limpias filed a complaint, based on press reports, for allegedly having committed crimes of influence peddling and business corruption, which the Public Ministry (MP ) Spanish asked to archive.

Furthermore, another court opened an investigation against Sánchez’s brother for alleged embezzlement of funds, malfeasance and influence peddling, also following a complaint from Manos Limpias.

The Argentine president referred to Sánchez as a “kind of people” and his wife as “corrupt”, without explicitly naming them, at an event by the Spanish right-wing party Vox in Madrid on May 18.

The Spanish government reacted by withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires after the Argentine president, who has called Sánchez a “coward” several times, did not apologize for the statement. (With EFE Agency)