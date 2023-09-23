Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, confirmed this Friday (22) that he will choose economist Emilio Ocampo to “direct and close” the Central Bank of Argentina if he wins the presidential elections scheduled for the 22nd of October.

“Emilio Ocampo will be the president of the Central Bank, and his mission is to close it,” Milei told Argentine radio station El Observador.

Ocampo is a university professor at the Center for Macroeconomic Studies in Argentina (CEMA) and an associate researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a center for political and economic analysis in the United States.

He is co-author of “Dolarización, una solución para la Argentina” (“Dolarization, a solution for Argentina” in free translation), a book that Milei uses as a guide for his plan to dollarize the economy.

“[O

fechamento do Banco Central] depends on the dismantling of the Leliqs [letras

emitidas pela entidade monetária], which could take three months. Now, what does it have to do with the base [monetária] it takes longer, because it has to do with the transactions made”, added the candidate.

Milei indicated that another difficulty in dollarizing the economy arises in foreign exchange operations, since the nominal value of the highest Argentine note [2 mil pesos]

“don’t buy three dollars”.

“So there is an operational problem to get the small notes to transact, but once you convert two-thirds of the base [monetária]the process is closed and dollarized at that moment”, he explained.

According to the libertarian candidate, the process of exchanging the local currency, the peso, for US dollars would take 16 months, but even then “it would depend on the Argentines”.

“Argentines have more than US$200 billion stored and, when this money comes into circulation, for example, to pay taxes, the State will automatically have foreign currency available to continue the dollarization process,” said Milei.

This transformation will be monitored by Ocampo, who has been part of Milei’s team since August, after the economist won the primaries with 29.86% of the vote, ahead of the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change (28%), whose candidate is Patricia Bullrich, and the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria (27.28%), whose candidate is the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa.