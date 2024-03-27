That Javier Milei has a bad relationship with the leftist governments of Latin America is no surprise to anyone. But his blunt definitions do continue to generate astonishment. This time he did it in an interview with the Cnn in Spanish which will be published next Sunday, although the previews have already given us something to talk about. In the videos that circulated, the host of the program, Andrés Oppenheimer, specifically asks him about his relationship with that of his Mexican counterpart, who has criticized Milei's election as president. “He is a compliment. “That an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks ill of me exalts me,” he said. The journalist insists, this time with the words of the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who considered the far-right victory as a setback for Argentina. “The populism that they praise so much, the socialism of the 21st century, cost Argentines 80% of their income,” she responded.

Milei's victory last November represented a huge blow, not only for Peronism in Argentina, but for the Latin American left. López Obrador, who normally tends not to get involved in foreign politics, could not hide his displeasure and commented on the far-right's victory: “It was an own goal.” Although he assured that they respected the choice of the Argentine people, he pointed out: “It is something that we consider is not going to help them.” Subsequently, he was consulted on several occasions about the measures that the Argentine president had taken, but he did not specifically refer to his counterpart again. He only did it in a general way, to defend the presence of the State and criticize neoliberalism. “It is a failed model.”

While Milei's words to refer to the Mexican were always much harsher. In an interview within the framework of the Colombian presidential elections in 2022, the leader of La Libertad Avanza accused the North American president of being “pathetic, regrettable, disgusting” for supporting Gustavo Petro. He criticized him and accused him of being a representative of “the radical left.” In the new interview for the American channel, he now points against López Obrador and Sheinbaum for not knowing numbers, after launching his theory about how Kirchnerism plunged 10% of Argentines into destitution. “I don't know if socialists hate empirical evidence or water more.”

The Argentine president also attacked Petro, whom he has previously disqualified on several occasions, so much so that the Colombian Embassy in Buenos Aires issued a statement to reject “the disrespectful statements” of the ultra. In the preview published by the cnn, point out that Milei once again disqualified the Colombian for his guerrilla past: “You cannot expect much from someone who was a terrorist murderer.” Finally, the Argentine came out to support Israel in the face of the war in Gaza and assured: “Everything he is doing is being done within the rules of the game, Israel is not committing a single excess.”

