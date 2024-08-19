Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentine President Javier Milei has cancelled his planned trip to Mexico this week and will instead attend an anniversary event for the Rosario Stock Exchange.

Argentine President Javier Milei had planned to travel to Mexico for the Conservative Political Action Conference summit, which will take place on August 24.

In the morning, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni had confirmed the visit, adding that there was no formal request from the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to meet with Milei. However, in the afternoon, Argentine media reported that the visit had been cancelled without giving any reason beyond the confirmation that Milei would attend the event in Rosario. The President’s X account reposted a publication that confirmed his participation in the anniversary.

López Obrador said at his daily press conference on August 13 that he would not receive his Argentine counterpart after news of the visit became known.

“This is a free country, there is no censorship, there is no persecution, there is full freedom, there is no problem,” he added. However, when asked if he would receive Milei, the Mexican President was blunt: “No, because I do not agree with her way of thinking and her way of being.”