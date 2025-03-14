Argentine President Javier Milei had planned a trip to Madrid on March 21 to receive the ‘School of Salamanca’ award, but in the last hours he has decided to suspend it due to the serious social crisis that his country is going through. Last Wednesday the … Congress became a true battlefield after a retiree mobilization ended with a balance of more than 110 detainees and a photographer injured by the police, which is in a state of gravity.

The news that the Argentine head of state will not embark on Spain next week, as planned, was informed through X by the ‘Friday club’, which was going to give a prize to Milei in an act. In addition to being decorated with the distinction ‘School of Salamanca’, the president had planned to meet with politicians in Madrid. The ‘Friday Club’ is an organization that is presented on its website as a «Valladar in front of the collectivist and liberticide wave that threatens ours Freedom system «.

The statement, released by the club this Friday, mentions the “delicate situation that takes place and democratic institutionality.” Along the same lines, the text refers to the violent episodes that occurred in the Argentine Congress last Wednesday and, like the Milei government, it qualifies them as “coup attempt by a violent and anti -democratic opposition”, ensuring, in turn, that it wants to “weaken the government of freedom.”

The return of the ‘cacerolazos’

Both escandal of the ‘cryptocurrency‘As the events that occurred this week seem to have affected the image of the president in a year of legislative elections. According to Argentina’s latest Survey, there has been “pronounced deterioration” at the level of support to the president.

This week the ‘cacerolazos’, that method of protest that characterized Argentina during the crisis of the year 2001, returned strongly to the streets of Buenos Aires after the violent episodes that were lived last Wednesday in the National Congress and whose images toured the entire world.

The usual demonstration of retirees, which takes place weekly in the Argentine capital to claim an improvement in their conditions, became the scene of strong clashes between the police and the protesters-to those who joined the football clubs this time, which supported the cause. The balance of the protest was more than 110 detainees and several injured. Among them, a photographer who fights for his life after a police aggression.

This Friday, after long hours of silence, President Milei referred to the fact for the first time in the framework of an agricultural exhibition. “They don’t come against me, they come against you,” said the president, using the same phrase that the former president had pronounced Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in 2022 when being accused of corruption.

On the other hand, the Head of State defended the actions of the Police in Congress. “The good ones are those of Azul and the sons of bitch who break cars are the bad ones,” he said, in addition to warning that there will be prison sentences for those who commit excesses: “We are going to put them prisoners, we will defend the Republic.” On the same day, the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, denounced more than 20 soccer clubs in the country for sedition and attack on public order.

It should be remembered that last Wednesday, while chaos unleashed out of Congress, within the Chamber of Deputies, violence also reigned. Legislators belonging to the official bloc, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), ended up the blows in the middle of the enclosure when a vote was about to begin to decide if the powers delegated to the president were removed after the cryptocurrency scandal.